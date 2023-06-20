The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Dominance Surge as Altcoin Struggle: Crypto Market Analysis appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The global cryptocurrency market has seen a remarkable shift in recent times as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) dominance surges, leaving many Altcoins struggling to maintain their value.

As BTC and ETH strengthen their market position, Altcoins face a challenging environment, with Stablecoins benefiting from the ongoing trend.

This analysis examines the current crypto market landscape, highlighting the dominance of BTC and ETH and the struggles faced by Altcoins.

Read on for more exciting details!

BTC and ETH Domination

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has seen a surge in dominance, capturing 46.81% of the total crypto market capitalization, equivalent to $523 billion. This substantial market share demonstrates BTC’s resilience and continued appeal to investors.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has also experienced a significant boost, with a market cap of $208.14 billion, solidifying its position as a dominant force in the market.

These developments indicate the continued trust and confidence in both BTC and ETH, driving their upward trajectory.

Altcoin Bleeding

While BTC and ETH soar, Altcoins face substantial losses, struggling to maintain their value and market capitalization.

Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) are among the altcoins that have witnessed negative price movements. ADA currently holds a market cap of $9.12 billion, while LINK’s market cap stands at $2.64 billion. These figures reflect the challenges faced by many Altcoins in the current market climate, with investors flocking towards BTC and ETH as more secure investment options.

Rise of Stablecoins

Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value often pegged to fiat currencies, have seen increased market share lately. Collectively, stablecoins hold a market cap of $130 billion, representing an 11.6% share of the total cryptocurrency market cap. Notable stablecoins such as Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and others have gained traction as investors seek a more reliable store of value amidst market volatility.

Notably, a popular tweet posted by DonAlt backs the aforesaid observation, with the assistance of data and analysis, about the growing influence of Stablecoins.

BTC + ETH dominance going for a massive run lately Altcoins by and large massively bleeding out and this is while stables inflate this chart in their favor Where will it stop? — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) June 19, 2023

Price Movements and Trends

Bitcoin, with a current price of $26,594.42 per BTC, has experienced a slight decline of -0.19% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum, on the other hand, displays a positive trend, with a 24-hour increase of +0.48% and a price of $1,734.57 per ETH. Stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin maintain stability, with Tether exhibiting no change and USD Coin showing a slight increase of +0.03% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Altcoins, Cardano, and Chainlink, face challenges, with ADA showing a -2.84% price decrease and Link experiencing a -1.46% decline.

In short, while BTC and ETH continue to solidify their position, Altcoins struggle to keep up, facing significant losses. Stablecoins, on the other hand, have gained market share, presenting an alternative for investors seeking stability.

For more such interesting crypto news articles, staytuned to Coinpedia!