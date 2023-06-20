The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 0.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,308 and $27,179 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,741, up by 1.28%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SFP, STX, and OXT, up by 15%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin Holds Steady As China Rate Cut Fails to Encourage Risk Taking
Alibaba's Crypto Friendly Joseph Tsai Set to Become Chairman
Australia's Crypto Laws Risk Being Outpaced By Emerging Markets: Think Tank
WhatsApp Beta Updates Hint At Integration With Meta Quest Headsets for VR Calls and Messaging
China and Malaysia Collaborate to Integrate AI and Blockchain Technology to Foster Cross-border Trade
Blockchain Security Firm CertiK Found an Infinite Loop Bug in Sui Network
Stablecoin Market Cap Marks the Biggest Increase in 3 Months
Ethereum Validators May Have to Stake 64X More ETH, Devs Discuss
Ethereum Scanner Etherscan Adds OpenAI-Based Tool to Analyze Smart Contract Source Code
UK Crypto, Stablecoin Laws Approved By Parliament's Upper House
USDC Dethrones USDT As the Most Liquid Stablecoin on Centralized Exchanges: Data
Market movers:
ETH: $1725.69 (+0.12%)
BNB: $240.1 (-0.91%)
XRP: $0.4832 (-0.96%)
ADA: $0.2578 (-0.35%)
DOGE: $0.06185 (-0.16%)
SOL: $15.87 (+2.59%)
TRX: $0.06833 (-2.04%)
LTC: $77.08 (-0.17%)
MATIC: $0.6043 (+1.12%)
DOT: $4.459 (-1.83%)
Top gainers on Binance: