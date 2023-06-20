The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 0.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,308 and $27,179 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,741, up by 1.28%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SFP, STX, and OXT, up by 15%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1725.69 (+0.12%)

  • BNB: $240.1 (-0.91%)

  • XRP: $0.4832 (-0.96%)

  • ADA: $0.2578 (-0.35%)

  • DOGE: $0.06185 (-0.16%)

  • SOL: $15.87 (+2.59%)

  • TRX: $0.06833 (-2.04%)

  • LTC: $77.08 (-0.17%)

  • MATIC: $0.6043 (+1.12%)

  • DOT: $4.459 (-1.83%)

Top gainers on Binance: