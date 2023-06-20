In an exciting announcement, Binance’s BNB Chain (BNB) is set to revolutionize blockchain scalability with the launch of opBNB, an Ethereum (ETH)-compatible layer-2 solution. Today marks the debut of opBNB’s highly anticipated testnet, built upon the powerful Optimism OP Stack, aiming to overcome the existing scalability challenges.

opBNB serves as BSC’s (Binance Smart Chain) groundbreaking response to the obstacles hindering widespread adoption of blockchain technology. By operating as an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible layer-2 chain, opBNB leverages Optimism OP Stack to significantly enhance BSC’s scalability while maintaining affordability and security.

In an extensive Twitter thread, BNB Chain elaborated on the remarkable features of opBNB:

“opBNB harnesses the robust infrastructure of the BNB Smart Chain, equipping developers with a comprehensive toolkit to achieve remarkable throughput, minimal fees, and seamless scalability. This Layer 2 solution opens up boundless opportunities for decentralized applications.”

According to BNB Chain, this groundbreaking layer-2 solution boasts an impressive capacity of processing over 4,000 transactions per second, all at a cost of less than $0.005.

Additionally, opBNB is fully EVM-compatible, enabling developers to effortlessly migrate their existing Ethereum applications to BSC. This seamless transition empowers developers to harness the scalability, affordability, and security benefits of opBNB without the need for extensive application rewrites.

With opBNB leading the charge, BNB Chain is pioneering a new era of blockchain scalability, unlocking the full potential of decentralized applications.