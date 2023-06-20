Key Points:

Etherscan has announced “Code Reader,” a unique AI tool backed by OpenAI’s powerful language model.

The tool seeks to help users obtain a better knowledge of the source code behind any smart contract.

Etherscan has posted a caution to their website, informing visitors that the AI service on their website needs an OpenAI API key with acceptable use restrictions.

Etherscan, an on-chain data tracker, has adopted OpenAI’s model integration tool, which allows users to learn about the source code of smart contracts.

Etherscan claims that the “Code Reader” tool will assist users in evaluating and learning specifics about the products and functionalities contained in the contracts. According to this unit, the responses will be implemented using AI technology to assist people in grasping the nature of the lines of code.

According to a post on Etherscan’s website, the tool, which is built on AI technology created by OpenAI, enables users to request an explanation of the whole or sections of a smart contract’s source code.

Users may also get a smart contract’s “read” and “write” functionalities, allowing them to make educated choices about how to engage with them and investigate potential uses for them in decentralized apps, according to the article.

Code Reader’s use cases include acquiring a better knowledge of contracts’ code via AI-generated explanations, collecting complete listings of smart contract operations connected to Ethereum data, and comprehending how the underlying contract interacts with decentralized apps (dApps).

“Once the contract files are retrieved, you can choose a specific source code file to read through. Additionally, you may modify the source code directly inside the UI before sharing it with the AI,” according to the blog post.

Nevertheless, Etherscan included a user caution stating that the AI service on their website needs an OpenAI API key with acceptable use restrictions. Also, users should not assume that all AI-generated replies are accurate. To begin using Code Reader, users must first provide their API key, contract address, and source file to interact with and then ask their queries.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu

Harold

Coincu News