BNB Chain released the opBNB testnet, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain based on Optimism's OP Stack, developers said in a release to CoinDesk.

Developers expect the opBNB testnet to reach speeds of 4,000 transactions per second (tps) at a targeted cost of 0.005 U.S. cents per transaction. These are similar speeds seen on blockchains such as Arbitrum, double those of BNB Chain, and significantly higher than Ethereum’s 30 tps.

Testnets are simulated blockchains that mimic real-world usage, allowing developers to test applications and complex tools before deploying on a mainnet. OP Stack is the set of open-source software over which blockchains such as Optimism are based.

A persistent issue faced by blockchains is that of network congestion and high fees that spike up at times of network demand – effectively clogging applications and services built on that network.

Porting such a network to a layer 2 blockchain – which batches multiple transactions into one and submits them to a base blockchain – could help alleviate network congestion and reduce transaction costs.

opBNB's robust and EVM-compatible platform enables developers to easily create open ecosystems, facilitating the migration of applications to BSC and expanding their user base.

“Projects can leverage improved throughput and significantly lower transaction costs, resulting in a superior user experience,” developers said in the release. “Furthermore, opBNB's enhanced scalability overcomes challenges previously faced by projects with high transaction volumes on BSC and enables them to thrive.”

Developers and projects can build on the opBNB testnet starting Monday.