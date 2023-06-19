Digital asset investment products witnessed the ninth consecutive week of outflows last week, pushing the total to $423 million, according to a report by CoinShares.

Last week's outflows totalled $5.1 million, with the end of the week seeing minor inflows after the news that BlackRock (BLK) filed a bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange traded fund application in the U.S. However, the inflows were not large enough to offset outflows seen earlier on in the week.

After a rocky few weeks for altcoins, investors were prompted to add positions, with inflows totalling $2.4 million, CoinShares said.

Altcoin prices have suffered after the U.S. Securities Exchange Commision (SEC) listed a number of altcoins as securities in its lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase (COIN). XRP saw inflows of $1 million last week and Cardano's ADA saw $600,000.

Ether (ETH) saw outflows totalling $5 million.