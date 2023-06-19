Binance has announced the introduction of opBNB, a groundbreaking scalability solution available on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). This innovation represents the company's dedication to providing a seamless and efficient experience for users, developers, and projects within the BSC ecosystem. The move aligns with Binance's ongoing mission to make blockchain technology accessible to everyone while fostering innovation.

The launch of the opBNB Testnet is scheduled for June 19, 2023. Binance is inviting testnet validators and dApp builders to try the testnet and offer their feedback.