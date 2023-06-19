The co-founder of the failed Terraform project has been sentenced to spend four months in a Montenegro prison, which includes his time in custody.

Recall that Kwon was caught at a local airport trying to flee the country with a fake Costa Rican passport.

The Basic Court in Podgorica announced on June 19 that Do Kwon was found guilty of carrying a fake passport, and his verdict is four months in prison. However, that also includes the time he spent in custody from March 23 to June 15. As such, his actual time in prison might be roughly a month.

Terraform’s former Chief Financial Officer – Han Chang-joon – received the same sentence, even though Kwon claimed that Chang-joon was innocent and only he should carry out the sentence. Both were caught at an airport in March, trying to leave the country with fake passports.

Should the two former Terraform execs disagree with the sentence, they will have the right to appeal within eight days of receiving the copy of the verdict.

After the loud collapse of the Terra ecosystem last year, Kwon disappeared and evaded the authorities for several months, despite claiming that he was open to talking about what happened.

However, none of that transpired, he was issued a Red Notice from Interpol, but he managed to escape for months before finally getting arrested in the European country.

Earlier this week, he said he didn’t know the Costa Rican passport he was traveling with was fake. However, Kwon also had a Belgium one, which contained a different name and date of birth.

Despite the sentencing by the Basic Court in Podgorica now, the question still remains whether the country’s authorities will decide to deport Kwon to South Korea or the US to face justice in either nation.

