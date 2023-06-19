Binance has announced support for the direct conversion of BETH to WBETH at a 1:1 ratio on its BNB Smart Chain (BSC). This move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand the Binance ETH Staking and WBETH ecosystem. Users who hold BETH in self-custody wallets can now enjoy a seamless transition from BETH to WBETH within the platform.
Binance Introduces 1:1 BETH-to-WBETH Conversion on BNB Smart Chain for Self-Custody Wallets
19-06-2023 09:35
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
