Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Flow (FLOW) network upgrade. The upgrade is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2023, at 15:00 UTC. In order to facilitate the seamless integration, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of FLOW starting from approximately 14:00 UTC on the same day. Users are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, taking the temporary suspension into account.
Binance to Support Flow (FLOW) Network Upgrade, Temporary Suspension of Deposits and Withdrawals
19-06-2023 03:29
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
