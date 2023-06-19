Binance Spot has announced the introduction of Spot DCA, a new dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy available on Trading Bots. This feature enables users to automatically buy or sell a fixed amount of assets at specified price deviations and frequencies, allowing traders to acquire or sell assets at an average price and mitigating the effects of market volatility. The Spot DCA bots also offer automatic profit-taking at predefined percentages, streamlining the trading process for users.