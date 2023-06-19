Binance announced today that it will be transferring funds from its existing Bitcoin cold wallet to a new address, 1Pzaqw98PeRfyHypfqyEgg5yycJRsENrE7t. Users may observe significant Bitcoin movements from Binance wallets as the transfer process takes place. The exchange has assured its customers that the funds are secure during this process and that they can trust the platform's operations as usual.