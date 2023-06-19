The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,256 and $26,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,404, down by -0.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VGX, CLV, and AKRO, up by 16%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: