The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,256 and $26,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,404, down by -0.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VGX, CLV, and AKRO, up by 16%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Ethereum Layer 2 Network ZkSync Era's Locked Value Surpasses $500M
Crypto Community Donates $1M to Sleuth ZachXBT After Defamation Lawsuit
Breaking Records: Litecoin (LTC) Hits 200 Million Total Addresses Milestone
Indonesian Government Unveils List of 501 Tradable Cryptocurrencies
On-Chain Data Suggests Active Accumulation of ARB By Institutions
Ethereum Dominates, Q1 2023 Revenue Stood At Over $457 Million
Salesforce Ventures Lead $6M Seed Extension Investment in NFT Intelligence Firm Mnemonic
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Nears 2023 Highs on BlackRock ETF Filing As Buyers Step Up
Market movers:
ETH: $1723.61 (-0.28%)
BNB: $242.4 (-1.58%)
XRP: $0.4879 (+1.10%)
ADA: $0.2586 (-2.89%)
DOGE: $0.06195 (-0.35%)
TRX: $0.06975 (-1.26%)
SOL: $15.47 (-0.77%)
LTC: $77.22 (-0.10%)
MATIC: $0.5977 (-2.06%)
DOT: $4.542 (-1.15%)
Top gainers on Binance: