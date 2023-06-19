The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,256 and $26,700 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,404, down by -0.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VGX, CLV, and AKRO, up by 16%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1723.61 (-0.28%)

  • BNB: $242.4 (-1.58%)

  • XRP: $0.4879 (+1.10%)

  • ADA: $0.2586 (-2.89%)

  • DOGE: $0.06195 (-0.35%)

  • TRX: $0.06975 (-1.26%)

  • SOL: $15.47 (-0.77%)

  • LTC: $77.22 (-0.10%)

  • MATIC: $0.5977 (-2.06%)

  • DOT: $4.542 (-1.15%)

Top gainers on Binance: