Litecoin reached 200 million total addresses.

Litecoin (LTC) has achieved a record-breaking milestone, strengthening its position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the market. Moreover, the milestone signifies the growth of LTC in the crypto market. Following the 25 million transaction record, LTC sets another groundbreaking achievement.

BREAKING: Litecoin hits a record milestone of 200 million total addresses! pic.twitter.com/sr6tqqfuUI — Litecoin (@litecoin) June 17, 2023

Moreover, LTC Ordinals reached the five million mark. The LTC's recent achievements resulted in a surge in its trading price.

At the time of writing, the trading price of Litecoin is around $76.89, with an increase of 1.13% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of LTC has witnessed a decline of 22.49%, according to CoinMarketCap. Moreover, continuous achievements increase the anticipation for the upcoming Litecoin halving in the crypto community.