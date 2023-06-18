Stablecoins are often considered as a reserve fund for buying Bitcoin, so the more they are in circulation, the greater the expectation of price rise. In fact, over the past year, there has been a significant coupling between stablecoin circulation and BTC price.

As stablecoin circulation began to decline in March '22, so did its price. However, since late '22, every increase in stablecoin circulation has been accompanied by a upward rally in its price. Even now, stablecoin circulation is about to increase, so we can expect to see a rise in its price in the near future.

Written by SignalQuant