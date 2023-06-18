If you’re struggling with what to get your dad for Fathers’ Day, a gift of cryptocurrency is an option. Here’s a look at whether a gift of crypto on Father’s Day last year would have been a good investment.

What Happened: Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. The holiday was inspired by Mother’s Day, which got its start years earlier.

Father’s Day was first celebrated in 1910 but didn’t become an official holiday until 1966. The holiday was recognized by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. President Calvin Coolidge also encouraged states to observe the holiday in 1924.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson made Father’s Day an official holiday.

Last year, Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 2022. Here’s a look at how a $100 investment in each of the three leading cryptocurrencies at that time would be worth now.

Investing $100 Each Into Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Here’s how much Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could have been bought at their highs on June 19, 2022.

Bitcoin: 0.0048

Dogecoin: 1,600.72

Ethereum: 0.0875

Investing $100 in each cryptocurrency last Father’s Day would be worth the following based on prices at the time of writing:

Bitcoin: $127.21, +27.2%

Dogecoin: $99.56, Flat

Ethereum: $151.21, +51.2%

A $300 gift consisting of the top three cryptocurrencies would be worth $377.98 today, an increase of 26.0%.

While the cryptocurrency market has been extremely volatile in recent years, investments in three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies would have generated a positive return since last Father’s Day.

