Binance has taken action against a fraudulent organization operating under the name "Binance Nigeria Limited" by issuing a cease and desist notice. The company urges the public to exercise caution and not believe everything they read in the news, as scam entities exploit the credibility of well-known organizations to deceive potential victims.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Issues Cease & Desist Notice to Fraudulent Entity "Binance Nigeria Limited"
18-06-2023 11:24
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top