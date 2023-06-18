This week has been a rather positive one for most having closed the week with notable gains from their previous 7-day prices. Bitcoin (BTC), the crypto king, is currently sitting on a 2.8% gain within a week of trading as the asset now trades at $26,481.

Bitcoin’s volatility is decreasing according to weekly charts as volatility on the network decreases as indicated by the Bollinger bands which are now converging towards each other.

The relative strength indicator is however moving below its average line indicating a likely bearish trend on bitcoin. The MACD indicator is also moving below the average line as bears look to take control of the market according to weekly charts.

Altcoin analysis

Ethereum (ETH), despite others having a nice recovery week, is still down 1.2% from its previous 7-day price according to coin market cap stats as the asset now trades at $1,727. BNB has however made tremendous recovery as the asset now sits on a 4% weekly gain to now trade at $246.

Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) have however had bad weeks as the assets recorded losses of 4.6% and 1.4% from tier previous 7-day prices. Uniswap (UNI), has made trends this week as it now sits on an 11% gain within a day of trading. UNI is now trading at $4.5.

Other notable gainers for the week are Filecoin (FIL) which has gained 8.6% from its previous 24-hour price to take its price to $3.69. Aptos (APT), currently on top of the trending list has gained 18% as it now trades at $7.

KuCoin (KCS) token has however also dominated as the asset now trades 23% up from its previous 24-hour price. KCS now trades at $7.33 as it now ranks at #54 with a market cap of $709,565,630 as of press time.

Maker (MKR) has also had notable gains for the week as the asset now sits on an 11% weekly gain as the asset now trades at $673. Gala (GALA) is our last best performer of the week as the token now trades 10% higher from its previous 7-day price. Gala now trades at $0.02329 with a market cap of $0.02329.