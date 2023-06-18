NFT data firm Mnemonic has secured a $6 million seed extension round led by Salesforce Ventures. Other participants of the fundraiser include Polygon Ventures, Orange DAO, FIN Capital, and FJ Labs.

The latest capital infusion will be deployed to accelerate the product roadmap of Mnemonic amid rising demand for deeper on-chain insights by expanding the suite of APIs.

Mnemonic’s CEO and Co-founder, Andrii Yasinetsky, revealed that the capital funds the company’s “ambitious vision to unlock Web3’s full potential” to drive “exceptional experiences, personalized rewards, and sticky communities for enterprises of all sizes.”

As part of the deal, Salesforce plans to tap Mnemonic’s technology to power its Web3-related CRM products in a bid to assist customers in making better data-driven decisions on critical aspects such as partner selection, Web3 product pricing, and audience targeting for airdrop.

Following the development, Laura Rowson, a senior associate at Salesforce Ventures, was quoted saying,

“Increasingly, we’ve seen a lot of interest from enterprises who want to understand and tap into Web3 to build trusted digital communities, and turn relevant data into actionable insights.”

The funding follows Mnemonic’s announcement of Polygon and Optimism support. The NFT intelligence provider also added support for Coinbase’s Base testnet.

Mnemonic previously raised $4 million from Kenetic Capital, Monochrome Capital, Sound Ventures, and Tribe Capital, alongside angel investors Coinbase, IntoTheBlock, and People.ai., in a seed round announced in December 2021.

