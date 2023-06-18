In March, the South Korean national was arrested in Montenegro over the alleged possession of falsified documents along with fellow Terra executive Han Chang-Joon. South Korean officials were already searching for Kwon, and following his arrest, the country requested Kwon’s extradition, as did the U.S. Kwon also faces possible jail time in Montenegro over the document forgery case.
Do Kwon to Remain in Custody While Montenegro Courts Consider Extradition Request: Report
18-06-2023 00:08
