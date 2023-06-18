Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has warned that even though Ripple's legal battle against the United States financial watchdog is coming “to a close,” it is only the beginning of a larger battle for the industry, and the fight for regulatory clarity “has to continue.’

Following the Hinman Documents being unsealed on June 13 as part of the ongoing lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Garlinghouse published a video on Twitter to discuss the lawsuit's timeline and express his frustration with the SEC.

Published on June 17, Garlinghouse said in the video that the unsealing of the Hinman documents suggest that the SEC “knowingly created confusion about the rules, and they used that confusion through enforcement.”

In his remarks, Garlinghouse strongly criticized the SEC actions, describing them as "bad faith, plain and simple." He reiterated the unfortunate timing of the lawsuit being initially filed in December 2020, just days before Christmas, as a “very grinch-like touch.”'

He believes that the SEC is "looking to kill" innovation and the cryptocurrency industry in the U.S.

"This is the definition of putting politics over people […] and the pursuit of power over sound policy" he stated.

He explained that during all his meetings with the SEC prior to the lawsuit being filed he answered “every question [the SEC] had, and not once did they suggest to me that XRP was a security.”

Garlinghouse argued that the Hinman speech itself isn’t about “any one token or any one blockchain,” but more so the “relentless” enforcement action by the SEC.

“This is about showing the extent to which the SEC has relentlessly enforced action against crypto players, while professing fake open arms and calls to come in and register, all the while lying about their so-called guidance.”

Garlinghouse further explained that “at best,” the documents suggest that SEC senior officials “couldn’t agree” on the law and told Bill Hinman directly that “he would confuse the public even more about the rules for crypto.”

On June 13, Cointelegraph reported that notes in the revealed documents suggested the editors were concerned that Hinman stating Ether is not a security may make it “difficult for the agency to take a different position on Ether in the future.”

However, Garlinghouse stated that “at worst,” the documents showed that Hinman “deliberately ignored the law” and tried to “create new laws.“

He emphasized that the industry must work together as the SEC could take action against more crypto firms in the future.

“Ultimately as our law suit comes to a close, for so many others its just starting, so the fight for clarity has to continue” he stated.

This comes after the SEC filed a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance on June 5 for allegedly offering unregistered securities. A day later, the regulator took action against Coinbase on similar grounds.