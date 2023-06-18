The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -0.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,311 and $26,680 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,480, down by -0.46%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GLMR, SCRT, and MOVR, up by 24%, 19%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Binance CEO CZ Deems SEC's Request for Emergency Relief Unwarranted
Delio Will Resume Withdrawals in Phases but No Specific Time
Market movers:
ETH: $1728.6 (-0.94%)
BNB: $246.3 (-0.20%)
XRP: $0.4828 (+0.08%)
ADA: $0.2663 (-1.30%)
DOGE: $0.06218 (-0.89%)
TRX: $0.07064 (-1.06%)
SOL: $15.6 (-1.70%)
MATIC: $0.6104 (-2.26%)
LTC: $77.31 (-0.43%)
DOT: $4.598 (+1.66%)
Top gainers on Binance: