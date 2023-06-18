The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -0.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,311 and $26,680 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,480, down by -0.46%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GLMR, SCRT, and MOVR, up by 24%, 19%, and 11%, respectively.

