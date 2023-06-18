In a recent Twitter statement, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) commented on the ongoing dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite maintaining that the SEC's emergency rescue request is unreasonable, CZ expressed satisfaction at resolving the issue under mutually agreeable terms. Importantly, he assured users that their funds remain safe across all Binance-affiliated platforms during these proceedings.
