The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 3.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,176 and $26,840 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,603, up by 3.92%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, FXS, and QNT, up by 27%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Blur NFT Marketplace to Reduce Bid Acceptance Wait Time to 30 Minutes
Ripple Collaborates With Colombia’s Central Bank to Explore Blockchain Use Cases and XRP Ledger-Powered CBDCs
Nike Teases Upcoming ‘Airphoria’ NFT Sneaker Hunt on Fortnite
Bankrupt Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Sells NFT Collection At $4.6M Loss in Sotheby’s Auction for $10.9M
USDT Issuer Tether Responds to Chinese Securities Exposure Reports
Sotheby's Second 3AC NFT Sale Nets $10.9M, With 'The Goose' Alone Netting $6.2M
SEC Argues Against Dentons' Motion to Dismiss Terraform and Do Kwon's Lawsuit
Market movers:
ETH: $1744.99 (+4.40%)
BNB: $246.8 (+3.65%)
XRP: $0.4824 (+0.90%)
ADA: $0.2698 (+3.02%)
DOGE: $0.06274 (+1.54%)
TRX: $0.07141 (+2.16%)
SOL: $15.87 (+7.09%)
MATIC: $0.6245 (+6.06%)
LTC: $77.63 (+2.85%)
DOT: $4.524 (+3.36%)
Top gainers on Binance: