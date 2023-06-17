The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 3.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,176 and $26,840 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,603, up by 3.92%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, FXS, and QNT, up by 27%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: