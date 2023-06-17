The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 3.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,176 and $26,840 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,603, up by 3.92%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACA, FXS, and QNT, up by 27%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1744.99 (+4.40%)

  • BNB: $246.8 (+3.65%)

  • XRP: $0.4824 (+0.90%)

  • ADA: $0.2698 (+3.02%)

  • DOGE: $0.06274 (+1.54%)

  • TRX: $0.07141 (+2.16%)

  • SOL: $15.87 (+7.09%)

  • MATIC: $0.6245 (+6.06%)

  • LTC: $77.63 (+2.85%)

  • DOT: $4.524 (+3.36%)

Top gainers on Binance: