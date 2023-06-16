16 June 2023

🔎 Macro / TradFi

US inflation eased in May, with the consumer price index (“CPI”) rising by 4% compared to the previous year, the smallest increase since March 2021.

The US Federal Reserve halted consecutive interest rate hikes after 15 months, deciding to examine more data before acting further.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is preparing to file an application for a spot Bitcoin ETF, namely the iShared Bitcoin Trust.

Bank of China's subsidiary BOCI issued $28M in digital structured notes on Ethereum, becoming the first Chinese institution to tokenize a security in Hong Kong, with support from UBS.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Polygon has unveiled Polygon 2.0, a network of ZK-powered Layer 2 chains, aiming to enable secure and instant cross-chain interactions and establish the "Value Layer of the Internet”.

Ordinals has introduced recursive inscriptions on Bitcoin, allowing NFTs to reference each other and overcome the 4 MB block size limitation, leading to improved storage efficiency, reduced transaction fees, and potential use cases like 3D video games and an internal internet on Bitcoin.

DeFi:

Uniswap Labs has released the code for Uniswap v4, introducing customizable liquidity pools through the use of "hooks," enabling the development of on-chain limit orders and other innovative features, with the deployment of v4 planned after gathering community feedback.

EigenLayer, a re-staking protocol, is now live on Ethereum, enabling holders of liquid staking tokens to double down for additional yield with an initial limit of 3,200 per asset.

Singapore-based Ribbon Finance announces the launch of Aevo, an options exchange offering Bitcoin and Ethereum derivative products.

Stablecoins:

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum blockchain to support chain swaps, bringing its total supply to over 83 billion tokens.

Thailand has launched a pilot program for a retail central bank digital currency (“CBDC”) in collaboration with two banks and a Singapore-based payment service provider.

Colombia's central bank will pilot Ripple's CBDC Platform, exploring blockchain use cases to enhance payment systems and data management.





NFTs:

Salesforce Ventures spearheaded a US$6 million funding round for Mnemonic, a crypto data platform that provides NFT-related data, and plans to use the funds to expand its API suite.

Others:

Venture capital firm A16z has chosen London for its first international office, aiming to invest in the U.K. and European crypto ecosystem, citing supportive government policies and the U.K.'s potential as a crypto regulation leader.

Alchemy has launched AlchemyAI, an AI tool suite including ChatWeb3 and Alchemy ChatGPT Plugin, aiming to streamline web3 product development and to assist developers with predefined coding resources.

Binance has launched cloud mining services for Bitcoin, enabling users to subscribe and purchase hashrates for mining without owning the equipment.

Connext Labs, a protocol developing cross-blockchain compatibility, raised $7.5M at a $250M valuation with the aim of establishing the Connext Foundation for issuing development grants to Connext-built initiatives.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (“HKMA”) is urging major banks HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Bank of China to accept crypto exchanges as clients, as part of its bid to establish Hong Kong as a global crypto hub.

