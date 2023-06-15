Binance has successfully completed its integration of Mdex (MDX) on the Ethereum (ERC20) network. As a result of this integration, users are now able to deposit and withdraw Mdex (MDX) using the Ethereum (ERC20) network, offering greater accessibility and convenience for Mdex enthusiasts and traders on the Binance platform.
