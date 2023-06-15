Binance Pool has announced the launch of the BTC Transaction Accelerator, a new feature designed to help users confirm their transactions on the Bitcoin network more quickly. This tool aims to alleviate the effects of network congestion, ensuring that transactions can be processed swiftly even during periods of heavy traffic on the blockchain.
Binance Pool Introduces BTC Transaction Accelerator for Faster Confirmations
15-06-2023 12:30
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
