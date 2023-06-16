Binance has announced that its Flexible Loan product will no longer support PEPE as a borrowable asset. In light of this decision, all outstanding PEPE loan positions will be closed by Binance at 08:00 UTC on June 21, 2023.

Users are strongly advised to repay their outstanding PEPE loans before the specified deadline in order to avoid potential liquidation and a 2% liquidation fee. It is important to note that, for now, Binance Flexible Loan only accepts repayments in the same cryptocurrency that was originally borrowed by the user.