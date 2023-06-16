In response to Wu Blockchain’s tweet stating that Binance is under investigation by the Paris public prosecutor's office for alleged illegal activity and aggravated money laundering, the company has issued a statement to provide clarification. The popular cryptocurrency exchange confirmed that it underwent an on-site visit by French authorities last week, stating that it fully cooperated and met all necessary obligations.

Binance emphasized that it invests substantial time and resources in cooperating with law enforcement agencies globally, adhering to all laws within France, as well as in every other market where it operates. The company reassured its users that their information is held securely and is only provided to government officials upon receipt of proper justification and documentation.

The exchange maintained that it will continue working closely with regulators and law enforcement agencies to uphold high standards and meet ongoing compliance requirements. Binance declined to comment further on the specifics of any law enforcement or regulatory investigations.