A stash of 50 Bitcoins (CRYPTO: BTC), lying dormant for more than 13 years, believed to be from Satoshi-era — with an estimated worth of over $1.2 million, suddenly transferred to a new wallet.

What Happened: The individual, or group of individuals, behind the transfer remains unknown, but what is certain is that the coins were mined back in June 2010, at a time when each BTC had a value of less than $1.

In the world of cryptocurrency, whales are investors holding onto large amounts of digital currency, often without making any transactions for extended periods.

Why It Matters: This new transfer continues a recent trend of previously untouched Bitcoin making significant moves.

Last week, Blockchain data showed the reactivation of a decade-old Bitcoin wallet with over $37 million worth of Bitcoin.

In April of this year, a holder who had not made any transactions for a decade moved approximately $7.8 million worth of Bitcoin to new wallets, followed by another investor who transferred $11 million from an inactive wallet.

In other Bitcoin news worth mentioning, thirteen years ago, the first-ever Bitcoin faucet gave away 5 BTC to users who solved a simple captcha bot. At that time, each Bitcoin was worth less than $1. Today, that same reward would be worth around $132,000.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $25,548.57, up 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

