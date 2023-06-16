The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 2.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,800 and $25,759 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,599, up by 2.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FIS, EPX, and OCEAN, up by 22%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin Whales Increase Their Holdings: Insights Into Whales Accumulating 100-1000 BTC
EigenLayer’s Restaking Smart Contracts Reach Max Limit on Same Day As Mainnet Launch, Pulling in $16M
Polygon Labs Rolls Out Open Database for Blockchain Use Cases
BlackRock Close to Filing for Bitcoin ETF Application: Source
Colombia’s Central Bank Partners With Ripple to Explore Blockchain Use Cases
Market movers:
ETH: $1671.46 (+2.27%)
BNB: $238.1 (+1.32%)
XRP: $0.4778 (+1.34%)
ADA: $0.2618 (+2.83%)
DOGE: $0.06178 (+2.47%)
TRX: $0.06991 (+0.06%)
SOL: $14.82 (+1.02%)
LTC: $75.5 (+4.12%)
MATIC: $0.5891 (-3.82%)
DOT: $4.377 (+0.76%)
Top gainers on Binance:
FIS/BUSD (+22%)
EPX/BUSD (+20%)
OCEAN/BUSD (+19%)