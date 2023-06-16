The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 2.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,800 and $25,759 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,599, up by 2.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FIS, EPX, and OCEAN, up by 22%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1671.46 (+2.27%)

  • BNB: $238.1 (+1.32%)

  • XRP: $0.4778 (+1.34%)

  • ADA: $0.2618 (+2.83%)

  • DOGE: $0.06178 (+2.47%)

  • TRX: $0.06991 (+0.06%)

  • SOL: $14.82 (+1.02%)

  • LTC: $75.5 (+4.12%)

  • MATIC: $0.5891 (-3.82%)

  • DOT: $4.377 (+0.76%)

Top gainers on Binance: