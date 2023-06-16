The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 2.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,800 and $25,759 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,599, up by 2.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FIS, EPX, and OCEAN, up by 22%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: