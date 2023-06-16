Ether, the second largest crypto in market value, was similarly sluggish to recently change hands at about $1,655, also about flat from Wednesday, same time. Similar to BTC, ETH hit a three-month low on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tether’s USDT stablecoin deviated from its $1 dollar peg early Thursday (ET) amid a sell-off on the popular Uniswap and Curve pools. USDT dropped as low as $0.9968, according to CoinMarketCap data. The token was recently trading at $0.999.
Bitcoin Regains Ground to Reach $25.2K, but Investors Remain Jittery About U.S. Economy, Monetary Policy
16-06-2023 08:45
