Chainlink announced via Twitter on Thursday that World Challenge Game has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on Polygon mainnet. By integrating the Chainlink VRF, World Challenge Game now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help randomize the “genetics” of an NFT within its first NFT collection. Ultimately, this creates a more exciting and transparent user experience, as users have cryptographically verifiable assurances that the NFT minting process is underpinned by a provably random number generator.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $5.291 at press time.