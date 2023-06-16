Chainlink announced via Twitter on Thursday that Golteum, a platform for fractionalized NFTs backed by physical gold bars and other metals, has joined Chainlink BUILD.

As a part of BUILD, Golteum aims to accelerate the development of its platform and the long-term adoption of fractionalized NFTs backed by precious metals. Golteum’s enhanced access to Chainlink’s industry-leading oracle services, additional technical support, and better incentivized cryptoeconomic security provides a significant edge for its ecosystem as a whole. In exchange, Golteum will make 4% of its total native token supply available to Chainlink service providers, including stakers.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $5.291 at press time.