Binance Flexible Loan has removed PEPE from its list of available assets that users can borrow. As a result, all outstanding PEPE loan positions will be closed by Binance at 08:00 UTC on June 21, 2023.

Users with outstanding PEPE loans are urged to repay them before the specified deadline in order to avoid potential liquidation. A 2% liquidation fee will apply where necessary. It is important to note that Binance Flexible Loan only supports repayments in the same cryptocurrency initially borrowed by the user.