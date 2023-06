Today, after 9:30 AM UTC, Binance has swapped 1.25 billion USDT-TRX for USDT-ETH directly with the Tether team. This move aims to ensure stablecoin liquidity across all blockchain networks for Binance users.

Any significant USDT movements observed from Binance wallets today can be attributed to this swap transaction.

Binance has assured that user funds remain secure and unaffected by this operation