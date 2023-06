Other highlights included Tyler Hobbs’ Fidenza #479, which sold for $622,300, Snowfro’s Chromie Squiggle #1780, which sold for $635,000, Larva Labs’ Autoglyph #218 and Kjetil Golid’s Archetype #397, both of which sold for $330,200 each. Nearly all the NFTs in the auction sold for higher than their estimates.

