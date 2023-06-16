Offchain Labs supports Xai with scalability, security, and user-friendliness.

Xai reduces transaction costs, allowing players to focus on gameplay.

Xai’s platform offers robust security and hack resistance.

Xai Foundation, a layer3 blockchain powered by Arbitrum (ARB) technology, is set to revolutionize the world of gaming. The Xai Foundation, in collaboration with Offchain Labs, will provide dedicated support to cater to the specific needs of game developers. By leveraging Offchain’s expertise, Xai ensures a solid scalability, security, and user-friendliness foundation.

Introducing Xai: The Next Evolution in Blockchain Gaming Xai is a layer 3 blockchain leveraging @Arbitrum technology. Under direction from the Xai Foundation, XAI will be developed with support servicing from @OffchainLabs to directly address the needs of game developers — XAI (@XAI_GAMES) June 15, 2023

One of the key features of Xai is its focus on account and wallet abstraction, making it exceptionally easy for gamers to get on board. Simplifying the management of accounts and wallets eliminates barriers and encourages more players to embrace the crypto gaming ecosystem.

Moreover, Xai’s infrastructure, overseen by the Xai Foundation and game developers, ensures a frictionless experience for gamers. The game developer significantly reduces and handles transaction costs, allowing players to immerse themselves in gameplay and derive maximum enjoyment. This approach shifts the attention away from financial constraints, enabling players to focus solely on having fun.

Xai Sets New Gaming Standards

Additionally, Xai offers higher contract limits, granting game developers the freedom to create immersive and captivating experiences. By removing limitations, Xai empowers developers to push the boundaries of innovation within the gaming industry. This newfound flexibility promises to deliver groundbreaking games that captivate audiences around the globe.

Inspired by the success of Axie Infinity’s use of Ronin to scale, Xai addresses the critical need for scalability right from the start. Built on the secure Ethereum network, Xai offers a robust and resilient platform that surpasses other chains in hack resistance. Meanwhile, gamers can trust that their assets and transactions are safeguarded. Also, this is providing peace of mind and fosters a trustworthy gaming environment.

Consequently, the collaboration between the Xai Foundation, Offchain Labs, and game developers marks a significant leap forward for the gaming industry. With Xai’s innovative features, seamless user experience, and enhanced scalability, the stage is set for a new era of gaming where players can indulge in thrilling adventures without limitations. However, the future of gaming has arrived, and Xai is leading the way.

Recommended For You:

Graph Goes L2: Arbitrum Integration Supercharges Scalability