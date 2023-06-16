Francis Suarez – the mayor of Miami – filed documents to run for President of the United States. He will be a candidate of the Republican party, attempting to prevail over well-known names, such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Suarez is an outspoken advocate of bitcoin, and his administration has introduced numerous initiatives focused on the asset. He also became the first US politician to receive his salary in BTC instead of fiat currency.

With the approach of the US Presidential elections in 2024, more and more individuals join the race to become the next political leader of the nation. A recent filing showed that the latest to do so is the 45-year-old Francis Suarez, who currently serves his second term as mayor of Miami.

Under his rule, Florida’s financial heart has undergone a somewhat digital revolution. For one, his cabinet digitized the process of obtaining a license to start a business, making the city much more attractive to entrepreneurs and investors.

Suarez is also a huge proponent of the cryptocurrency industry, specifically bitcoin. The politician, who invested some of his wealth in BTC and received his salary in the primary digital asset, previously said the city could invest 1% of its treasure reserves in it.

The mayor’s administration has also contemplated accepting bitcoin as a payment method for taxes and public employee wages.

Suarez enjoys a solid level of support in Miami, winning nearly 80% of the votes at the latest mayoral elections. However, he joins the contest for a leader of the States as an underdog since he has to prevail over former President Donald Trump and the Governor of Florida – Ron DeSantis – to become the candidate of the Republican Party.

Francis Suarez, Source: NBC News

The Democrats Also Have a BTC Supporter

Similar to their rivals, the “Dems” also have a candidate who has shown his affection toward bitcoin, and his name is Robert F. Kennedy Jr (nephew of former President John F. Kennedy).

He recently criticized the Federal Reserve for collaborating with several banks between 2008 and 2022 to print staggering amounts of US dollars, thus negatively affecting the financial system of the USA. Kennedy believes bitcoin could serve as a lifeboat amid the infused turbulence:

“Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin give the public an escape route from the splatter zone when this bubble invariably bursts. So the White House is colluding with the banksters to keep us all trapped in the bubble of profiteering and control.”

The post Miami Bitcoin-Loving Mayor Joins the US Presidential Race appeared first on CryptoPotato.