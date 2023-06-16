DLnews Reported Do Kwon, and his associate Han Chang-Joon has entered a new phase as multiple legal decisions come into play. The Montenegro court has ordered that Kwon and Han remain incarcerated for an additional six months, considering an extradition request from South Korean prosecutors and a separate one from US authorities. At the same time, a higher court in Podgorica has granted them the opportunity for release on €400,000 bail each, further adding to the complexity of the situation.

The legal actions surrounding Do Kwon underscore the perplexing situation he finds himself in. He faces charges from both South Korean and US prosecutors for defrauding investors in relation to the staggering $60 billion collapse of the Terra blockchain ecosystem in May 2022.

Extradition Request and Detention

The decision to grant bail to Do Kwon and Han Chang-Joon has initiated what is referred to as an extradition detention. While the higher court deliberates on whether they will be extradited to South Korea, the pair will remain in prison in Spuž, situated north of the capital, Podgorica.