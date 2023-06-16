The two companies have partnered to examine the recently released Ripple CBDC Platform.

The Colombian Central Bank, Banco de la Republica, and the blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs Inc have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to research the potential applications of blockchain technology in the realm of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Peersyst Technology, a specialist blockchain technology startup, and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (MinTIC) have formed a collaboration.

Pushing CBDC Adoption

Also, according to a tweet from Peersyst, the two companies have joined forces to examine how the recently released Ripple CBDC Platform, which is built on the XRPLedger’s (XRPL) core technology, may be used to enhance use cases in the high-value payment system. As such, this pilot program would be created during MinTIC’s third round of blockchain research.

Moreover, the third stage is all about raising awareness among national and territorial governments. Especially, about how blockchain technology might transform payment systems and data management. Real-world application trials that encourage participation from many participants will be used to raise awareness. In addition, Ripple’s CBDC Platform testing won’t endanger public infrastructure.

ICT Minister Mauricio Lizcano stated:

The “potential efficiencies can be evaluated through the results obtained in the development of a solution with blockchain technology, which manages to improve and complement the processes in the entities in a safe and efficient way.

It will also provide a technical answer (Prototype) that will enable simulations of various high-value payment system use cases. The Colombian Central Bank and MinTIC, according to James Wallis, vice president of central bank engagements and CBDCs, are pioneering a new era of digital innovation with their forward-thinking approach.