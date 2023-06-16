Jack Dorsey’s FinTech company Block (SQ) will integrate its new self-custody bitcoin wallet, Bitkey, with its financial services platform Cashapp and the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Public beta testing for the wallet will commence in a few weeks with a global launch expected later this year, according to a blog post on Wednesday by the company.

Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. by trading volume and Cashapp is Block’s own financial services platform that offers payments, stocks and bitcoin in a single app. With the new integrations, Bitkey users will be able to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) via Cashapp and Coinbase directly from within the wallet’s app.

Bitkey is a multi-signature hardware wallet device that comes with a set of recovery tools and a mobile app. The full Bitkey product suite is expected to launch later this year in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Brazil, Australia and other global markets.

“Back in March, we explained how partners can contribute to Bitkey’s mission to empower the next 100 million people to truly own and manage their money with bitcoin,” the blog post states. “These partnerships represent a key step towards helping customers have more control and ownership over their financial lives with bitcoin self-custody.”