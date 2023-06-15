Floating Point Group (FPG), an institutional trading desk specializing in cryptocurrencies, suffered a cyber attack on Sunday, June 11, which resulted in a loss of between $15 million and $20 million in crypto, a spokesman for the firm told CoinDesk.
Crypto Prime Broker FPG Loses Up to $20M in Cyber Attack
