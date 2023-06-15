Shannon Bray, a gubernatorial candidate in North Carolina on Wednesday said that he is buying Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) with his next paycheck.

What Happened: Bray was responding to a social media that asked which meme coins users are buying during 2023, Bray revealed he plans to buy SHIB with his next paycheck.

According to Bray, "nothing else will ever regain that traction" that Shiba Inu has accumulated. In addition, Bray believes that people who have left the SHIB community will come back due to the presence of Robinhood Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

I get paid tomorrow and I'm still buying $shib. Nothing else will ever regain that traction and people will come back because of @RobinhoodComms. #shibarmy is the movement. — Shannon Bray 🪙 (@ShannonBrayNC) June 13, 2023

Why It Matters: It is worth noting that Bray has outrightly expressed his support for Shiba Inu dozens of times on social media.

Bray previously stated that he genuinely cares about Shiba Inu and so does at least half the world, even though they may not know it yet.

I care about $shib; so does half the world. They just don't know it yet. Hang in there. — Shannon Bray 🪙 (@ShannonBrayNC) November 24, 2021

In other news, a mysterious whale has been accumulating massive amounts of SHIB.

The whale in question accumulated 1.5 trillion SHIB worth $10 million from Binance and Coinbase on Monday, according to data from block explorer and analytics platform data Etherscan, first noted on Lookonchain.

Lookonchain tweeted that this whale is already the largest holder of SHIB, excluding exchanges. This mysterious individual, known only by their wallet address "0x40B3," currently holds a whopping 5.3 trillion SHIB, which is currently valued at around $35.5 million.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000006622, down 2.88% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

