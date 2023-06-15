Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the $25,000 level on Thursday following the monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed held interest rates steady at its June FOMC meeting, as widely expected by the market. The country’s central bank also signaled in its revised economic forecasts that additional rate hikes may still be on the horizon for this year.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved lower, falling below the key $1,700 mark this morning.

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO: TWT) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Injective (CRYPTO: INJ) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.01 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 4.2%. BTC was trading lower by 4.2% at $24,867 while ETH fell by around 6.5% to $1,633 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO: TWT)

Price: $0.8061 24-hour gain: 6%

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS)

Price: $6.29 24-hour gain: 1.5%

Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC)

Price: $0.00009701 24-hour gain: 0.6%

Casper (CRYPTO: CSPR)

Price: $0.03955 24-hour gain: 0.5%

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO: GUSD)

Price: $0.9955 24-hour gain: 0.4%

Losers

Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)

Price: $5.47 24-hour drop: 12%

Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE)

Price: $49.32 24-hour drop: 11.4%

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ)

Price: $0.7101 24-hour drop: 11%

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV)

Price: $0.5793 24-hour drop: 10.7%

Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO)

Price: $1.62 24-hour drop: 9.4%

