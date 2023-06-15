The combined market capitalization of BTC, ETH and stablecoins reached the highest since February 2021, digital asset research firm K33 Research noted.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin, Ether and Stablecoins Total 80% of $1T Crypto Market Cap As Investors Flee Altcoins
15-06-2023 09:47
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top