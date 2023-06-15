The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -3.91% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,821 and $26,098 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,945, down by -3.81%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include USTC, MTL, and DEXE, up by 11%, 11%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
XRP, ADA Lead Declines in Major Cryptocurrencies As Bitcoin Drops Below $25K
Crypto Lender Celsius Updates Bankruptcy Plan After Fahrenheit Deal
Hong Kong Put Pressure on Three Major Banks to Take on Crypto Exchanges As Clients: Report
U.S. Justice Department Agrees to Try Sam Bankman-Fried on Original Charges Only for Now
Institutional Crypto Broker FPG Halts Withdrawals After $20M Cyberattack
Jack Dorsey’s Relief Fund Pledges $5M Donation to Bitcoin-focused Nonprofit
Bitcoin Falls Below $26,000 Ahead of Fed's Decision; XRP Becomes Top Loser
Bitcoin Price 'Throwback' Suggests Potential for Rally to $37K: Valkyrie Investments
DOGE Gains Momentum in a Tight Trading Range Despite Recent Crash
Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream to Unveil Its Long-Awaited Mining Rig in 3Q of 2024
Australia's Crypto Industry Body Denounces Recent Banking Restrictions
Fed Preview: Bitcoin Market Skews Bearish As Analysts Anticipate 'Hawkish Rate-Hike Pause'
Market movers:
ETH: $1634.42 (-6.34%)
BNB: $235.1 (-4.82%)
XRP: $0.4715 (-6.56%)
ADA: $0.2546 (-6.84%)
DOGE: $0.0603 (-2.40%)
TRX: $0.06986 (-3.67%)
SOL: $14.67 (-3.17%)
MATIC: $0.6126 (-6.27%)
LTC: $72.51 (-6.69%)
DOT: $4.343 (-6.36%)
Top gainers on Binance: