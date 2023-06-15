The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -3.91% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,821 and $26,098 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,945, down by -3.81%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include USTC, MTL, and DEXE, up by 11%, 11%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1634.42 (-6.34%)

  • BNB: $235.1 (-4.82%)

  • XRP: $0.4715 (-6.56%)

  • ADA: $0.2546 (-6.84%)

  • DOGE: $0.0603 (-2.40%)

  • TRX: $0.06986 (-3.67%)

  • SOL: $14.67 (-3.17%)

  • MATIC: $0.6126 (-6.27%)

  • LTC: $72.51 (-6.69%)

  • DOT: $4.343 (-6.36%)

Top gainers on Binance: