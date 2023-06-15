Binance has successfully completed the contract swap of TrueUSD (TUSD) on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), with deposits and withdrawals now open for new TUSD (BEP20) tokens. The new TUSD (BEP20) smart contract address is 0x40af3827F39D0EAcBF4A168f8D4ee67c121D11c9.

The old TUSD token has been renamed TUSDOLD on Binance. Users can deposit old TUSD tokens (TUSDOLD) and swap them for new TUSD (BEP20) tokens using the convert function.

Deposits and withdrawals for old TUSD (BEP20) tokens will be supported until the end of the Maverick Protocol (MAV) Launchpool event, which concludes on July 8, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. Binance will also support the conversion of new TUSD (BEP20) tokens back to old TUSD (BEP20) tokens until June 23, 2023.