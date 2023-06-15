Binance Options has launched the Binance Volatility Index (BVOL), a financial tool designed to measure the expected volatility of the cryptocurrency market. This index aims to help users gauge market sentiment, enhance risk management, and make more informed trading decisions when using Binance Options.

A high BVOL indicates an anticipation of significant price changes, whereas a low BVOL suggests minor price fluctuations are expected. At present, the Binance Volatility Index (BVOL) is only available for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on the Binance Options trading platform.