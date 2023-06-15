The latest version of Zeus, a non-custodial Lightning-enabled Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet, has been rejected by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to a tweet by the app’s founder, Evan Kaloudis.

What Happened: The rejection by Apple occurred on Wednesday, and it is not clear why the new version was not accepted.

This decision comes only a day after Apple’s dispute with the Nostr protocol-powered decentralized social media platform, Damus, which also uses Lightning Network. Apple allegedly took issue with Damus’s “zap” feature, enabling users to send small amounts of Bitcoin over Lightning Network to their favorite content creators, similar to Twitter’s “tip” feature.

Specifically, Apple had concerns regarding Damus’ integration with the Lightning Network, a payment protocol that enables users to exchange Bitcoin directly within the network without external applications.

Why It Matters: Zeus is believed to be in violation of Apple’s guidelines, which necessitate proof of correct licenses, such as money transmitter licenses, to facilitate the transmission of cryptocurrencies.

According to the screenshot shared by Kaloudis, Apple wrote, "Your app facilitates the transmission of a virtual currency but was not submitted any corresponding exchange."

